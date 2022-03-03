Ohio State's Zed Key, Kyle Young Unavailable Tonight Against Michigan State

Key injured his ankle in Sunday's loss at Maryland while Young left Tuesday's loss against Nebraska with an undisclosed illness.

Ohio State will look to end its two-game losing streak without a starter and one key contributor, as sophomore forward Zed Key and fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young will be unavailable for tonight’s game against Michigan State.

This marks the second straight game that Key will be sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s 75-60 loss at Maryland. He’s averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26 games this season, including 23 starts.

Young, meanwhile, started Tuesday’s loss to Nebraska in place of key but played just eight minutes until he was overcome by illness and ruled out for the remainder of the game. He’s averaging 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25 games (three starts) this season, notably missing the season opener with a vestibular dysfunction.

"This is the worst season of injuries I’ve ever had, and I thought last year was bad," head coach Chris Holtmann said on Tuesday. "But we have to correct what we can correct, and the bottom line is we’re not connected enough on either end right now. We did not play together enough on either end, and that’s my fault.”

It’s unclear who will get the start for the Buckeyes tonight against the Spartans (7 p.m. on ESPN), though senior Justin Ahrens played 22 minutes against the Cornhuskers after Young exited the game. He finished the game with three points, three rebounds and two assists.

