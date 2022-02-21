Ohio State Falls To No. 22 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a 25-point win over Minnesota and 13-point loss to Iowa.

After splitting games against Minnesota and Iowa, Ohio State fell four spots to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes overcame a sluggish first half to blow out the Golden Gophers, 70-45, on Tuesday evening before seeing their 11-game home winning streak come to an end with a 75-72 loss to the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State is currently 16-7 overall and 9-5 in Big Ten play, but closes out the regular season with four of its final six games at home. That includes tonight’s matchup with Indiana, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on FS1.

The Buckeyes travel to Illinois on Thursday (9 p.m. on FS1) and Maryland on Sunday (4 p.m. on CBS) before returning home for games against Nebraska on March 1 (7 p.m. on BTN), Michigan State on March 3 (7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2) and Michigan on March 6 (12:30 p.m. on FOX).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Gonzaga (61) Arizona Auburn Purdue Kansas Kentucky Duke Villanova Texas Tech Baylor Providence UCLA Wisconsin Houston Illinois USC Tennessee Arkansas Murray State Texas UConn Ohio State Saint Mary’s Alabama Iowa

