Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

The Buckeyes won their 19th straight season opener, with their last loss coming at San Francisco in 2003.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State opened its sixth season under head coach Chris Holtmann with a 91-53 over Robert Morris at Value City Arena on Monday evening.

The Buckeyes were led by sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing, who was playing his first game in nearly a year and scored a game-high 20 points. Junior forward Zed Key also pitched in 13 points and 10 rebounds, the third double-double of his career.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket | Ranking All 363 Teams In Men's College Basketball

Forward Brice Sensabaugh paced the five freshmen who saw action on Monday with 17 points off the bench, while Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden was the only other Buckeye in double figures, pitching in 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Ohio State returns to action on Thursday against Charleston Southern, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. on BTN. That said, check out photos from the Buckeyes’ season-opening win over the Colonials below:

1. Team Huddle
2. Colorguard
3. Felix Okpara
4. Bruce Thornton
5. Zed Key
6. Sean McNeil
7. Zed Key
8. Chris Holtmann
9. Justice Sueing
10. Bruce Thornton
11. Justice Sueing
12. Brice Sensabaugh
13. Tanner Holden
14. Nike LeBron 17
15. Felix Okpara
16. Bruce Thornton
17. Zed Key
18. Bruce Thornton
19. Justice Sueing
21. Chris Holtmann
20. Justice Sueing
22. Jack Owens
23. Justice Sueing
24. Bruce Thornton
25. Chris Holtmann
26. Brice Sensabaugh
27. Felxi Okpara, Isaac Likekele and Roddy Gayle
28. Ohio State Basketball Fans
29. Roddy Gayle
30. Brice Sensabaugh
31. Isaac Likekele
32. Nike Lebron XX
33. Sean McNeil
34. Chris Holtmann
35. Bruce Thornton
36. Bruce Thornton
37. Isaac Likekele
38. Sean McNeil
39. Bowen Hardman
40. Isaac Likekele
Scroll to Continue

Read More

41. Justice Sueing
42. Brice Sensabaugh
46. Brice Sensabaugh
47. Roddy Gayle
43. Zed Key
44. Tanner Holden
45. Isaac Likekele
48. Bruce Thornton
49. Brice Sensabaugh
50. Tanner Holden
51. Brice Sensabaugh
52. Bruce Thornton
53. Justice Sueing
54. Nick Kellogg
55. Isaac Likekele
56. Isaac Likekele
57. Justice Sueing
58. Tanner Holden
59. Sean McNeil
60. Brice Sensabaugh
61. Felix Okpara
62. Brutus Buckeye
63. Roddy Gayle
64. Brice Sensabaugh
65. Brice Sensabaugh
66. Colby Baumann
67. Kalen Etzler
68. Colby Baumann
69. Colby Baumann
70. Kalen Etzler
71. Kalen Etzler
72. Owen Spencer

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Season Opener Against Robert Morris

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Previews Season Opener Against Robert Morris

Ohio State Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

2024 Las Vegas Point Guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Previews Season During Big Ten Media Days

Hear From Chris Holtmann, Players During 2022-23 Basketball Media Day

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

38. Eugene Brown
Basketball

Ohio State's Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Season Opener Against Robert Morris

By Andrew Lind
Ronnie Hickman
Football

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Northwestern

By Andrew Lind
Justin Fields
Football

Justin Fields Sets NFL Record For Single-Game Rushing Yards By QB

By Andrew Lind
Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win At Northwestern

By Andrew Lind
Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Northwestern

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Northwestern

By Andrew Lind
Tom Allen
Football

Ohio State's Nov. 12 Game Against Indiana To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Showed He Can Run When Needed Against Northwestern

By Andrew Lind