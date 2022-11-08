Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

Ohio State opened its sixth season under head coach Chris Holtmann with a 91-53 over Robert Morris at Value City Arena on Monday evening.

The Buckeyes were led by sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing, who was playing his first game in nearly a year and scored a game-high 20 points. Junior forward Zed Key also pitched in 13 points and 10 rebounds, the third double-double of his career.

Forward Brice Sensabaugh paced the five freshmen who saw action on Monday with 17 points off the bench, while Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden was the only other Buckeye in double figures, pitching in 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Ohio State returns to action on Thursday against Charleston Southern, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. on BTN. That said, check out photos from the Buckeyes’ season-opening win over the Colonials below:

