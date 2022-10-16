2024 Las Vegas Point Guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State

The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed a commitment on Sunday afternoon from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star point guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr., who picked the Buckeyes over finalists Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, USC and Xavier.

Mobley, who is considered the seventh-best point guard and No. 43 prospect overall in the class of 2024, is actually from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, but moved to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year of high school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bit of a twist, schools in Ohio ended up playing that season while those in Nevada did not, so Mobley did not have a freshman season. He then averaged 15.5 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while leading the Gaels to a 30-1 record and an appearance in the Nevada Class 5A state championship game as a sophomore.

Mobley took an unofficial visit to Columbus in June after picking up an offer from the Buckeyes. He then returned for an official visit during the weekend of the football team’s win over Rutgers, allowing him to spend more time with head coach Chris Holtmann, assistants Jake Diebler, Mike Netti and Jack Owens and current players.

Mobley becomes the first member of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, which will likely be a smaller haul after the Buckeyes brought on five players in 2022 and hold four commitments in the class of 2023. Both classes were ranked among the nation’s best, and the staff is now off to another tremendous start with Mobley’s pledge.

Other names to keep in mind at this point include Centerville, Ohio, four-star shooting guard Jonathan Powell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star small forward Amier Ali, Branson (Mo.) Link Academy four-star center Tyler McKinley, Cincinnati Sycamore three-star Raleigh Burgess and Cleveland Lutheran East three-star Jesse McCulloch.

