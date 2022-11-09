Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially landed the best recruiting class of his tenure after guard Taison Chatman, forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal and center Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

The four-man group comprises the fifth-best haul in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports team rankings, trailing only top-ranked Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and UConn. That tops last cycle's five-man class, which was ranked sixth nationally.

Austin Parks

C • 6-foot-9 • 240 pounds

★★★ • St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial

Parks, who is considered the 26th-best center and No. 169 prospect in the county, was the second commit in the class, joining in-state guard George Washington III, who decomitted in September and signed with Michigan on Wednesday.

Parks averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 blocks per game to earn second-team Division II All-Ohio honors last season and help the Roughriders to the regional championship game, where they fell to the eventual state runner-up.

Devin Royal

PF • 6-foot-7 • 210 pounds

★★★★ • Pickerington (Ohio) Central

Royal joined the class when he picked his hometown Buckeyes over finalists Alabama and Michigan State in August. He is considered the state's top-rated player and No. 49 prospect overall in the country.

Royal averaged 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season, and notably scored 20 points while leading the Tigers' 55-48 win over Centerville in the Division I state championship in March.

Scotty Middleton

SF • 6-foot-6 • 180 pounds

★★★★ • Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy

Middleton became the highest-rated player to ever commit to Holtmann in August, though he's since dropped four spots to the No. 38 prospect overall in his class. He picked Ohio State over Kansas, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and UConn.

Middleton averaged 7.8 points per game and shot 50 percent from three-point range while playing a national schedule last season that included IMG Academy, Oak Hill Academy and Montverde Academy, among others.

Taison Chatman

CG • 6-foot-4 • 170 pounds

★★★★ • Minneapolis Totino-Grace

Chatman was the final piece of the class, committing to Ohio State in September over finalists Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia and Xavier. His decision came after Washington backed off his pledge, suggesting the Buckeyes didn't have room for both.

Chatman averaged 13.5 points per game to lead the Eagles to their first Class 3A state championship last season and scored 15 points in the title game. He is considered the 10th-best combo guard and No. 43 prospect overall in the 2023 cycle.

