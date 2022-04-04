Ahrens participated in Senior Day festivities last month but still has one year of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens will transfer from the program in order to take advantage of his extra season of eligibility.

A former three-star prospect from Versailles, Ohio, Ahrens averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 114 games (41 starts) for the Buckeyes over the last four seasons. He was a team captain and Ohio State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-6 and 195-pound Ahrens participated in Senior Day festivities on March 6, which suggested his time with the Buckeyes had come to an end. He still has one season of eligibility remaining, though, as the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

Ahrens becomes the third player with eligibility remaining to depart the program this offseason, joining junior forward E.J. Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham, who both entered their name into the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sixth-year senior forward Seth Towns and fifth-year senior forward Justice Sueing also have similar decisions to make after missing all or most of last season with back and abdominal injuries, respectively. They would both count against the scholarship limit if they return, however.

Sixth-year senior center Joey Brunk, fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young and fifth-year senior guards Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell and Jimmy Sotos all exhausted their eligibility, meanwhile, having opted to use their extra year in 2021-22.

That said, the Buckeyes will soon welcome their five-man 2022 recruiting class to campus, and recently landed a commitment from Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden, which will help offset many of the departures heading into head coach Chris Holtmann's season at the helm.

