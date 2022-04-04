Ohio State four-star forward signee Brice Sensabaugh was named on Monday as the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball award winner, which was voted on by a statewide panel of coaches and media.

The 6-foot-6 and 240-pound Sensabaugh, who was considered the 16th-best small forward and No. 61 prospect overall in the class of 2022, averaged 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to lead Orlando Lake Highland Prep to the state semifinals this season.

“Coming from rock bottom last year and rehabbing and getting better after my surgery, this means a lot,” Sensabaugh told the Orlando Sentinel, referencing a knee injury that cost him his entire junior season. “It obviously wouldn’t be possible without Coach (Ben) Frat(rik) and my teammates.”

Sensabaugh received 13 of the 20 first-place votes, beating out Kansas five-star center signee Ernest Udeh to win the award. He joins four-star point guard signee Bruce Thornton in being named the best player in his state, as Thornton was named Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year last month.

“This (award) was one of the things I had on my check list to get done. It’s pretty cool that I was able to do so,” Sensabaugh said. “I also want to acknowledge the other guys who were players of the year in their respective classifications. Those are all great players.”

After committing last September, Sensabaugh became the final member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting haul, which also includes Utah four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr., Missouri four-star center Felix Okpara and Cincinnati three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman. Together, the group comprised the top-rated class in the Big Ten and the best class of head coach Chris Holtmann's tenure.

“Brice is one of the best scorers in his class and his combination of size and skill make him a perfect fit for the Big Ten,” Holtmann said when Sensabaugh signed with the program in November. “We are excited for the impact he will make on our program and we know that he is going to represent Buckeye Nation with great pride and passion.”

