The Long Road Back is Finally Complete for Seth Towns

The journey back to the court for Seth Towns has been challenging, but he finally appeared for the Buckeyes today for the first time.

Ohio State grad-transfer, Seth Towns, injured his knee in the 2018 Ivy League championship game. It's been a grueling two years of surgeries and rehab. Today is a day that Towns will likely never forget as, he returned to game action today in the CBS Sports Classic for the first time in Scarlet and Gray.

The Columbus, Ohio native graduated from Harvard before transferring to Ohio State. He is well-known for his academic excellence and off-the-court voice. Towns was interviewed multiple times this summer for his leadership role throughout local protests against racial injustice.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was immensely proud of Towns after the game.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was to see that young man on the floor again," Holtmann said. "He has come such a long way; such a long way. I can’t tell you how happy I am for him. He's got a long ways to go, but I'm thrilled for him.”

His impact in today's game was minimal, but that wasn't really the point.

Towns played two minutes towards the end of the first half. As his minutes rise throughout Big Ten play, he should continue to help the Buckeyes on the hardwood.

While playing roughly 28 minutes per game, Towns averaged 16 points and nearly 16 rebounds per game for Harvard in the 2017-18 season. For his efforts, He was given the prestigious honor of Ivy League Player of the Year.

It's obviously a sign of progress for Towns, and while it's impossible to know when he could get to full strength or if he could be an every-day player for Coach Holtmann, hopefully this is a sign of good things to come.

Regardless, it was a successful day for Ohio State - both because they won and they got Towns and E.J. Liddell back on the floor. For Towns though, this return to the court was a special moment that he will always remember.

