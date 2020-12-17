Chris Holtmann Press Conference Highlights After Losing to Purdue

The Ohio State head coach shares his thoughts on Purdue's size advantage, inconsistent 3-point shooting, lineup changes and more.

The Buckeyes played hard at Purdue on Wednesday night in the first conference game of the season, but they didn't have enough good stretches of basketball in the second half and ended up dropping their first game of the season. The final in West Lafayette was 67-60.

Chris Holtmann has consistently told reporters that he doesn't think his team is anywhere near settled yet, knowing that they have a lot of things they need to learn about themselves. Chalk some of that up to injuries, some of it to pandemic-induced schedule changes and perhaps some simply to guys just not gelling quite quickly enough.

The consistent theme from the beginning of the year is that the team gives great effort - noticeable most especially in senior point guard C.J. Walker - but they've been streaky shooting the ball. Wednesday night was the first time that cost them the game.

The video above is coach's comments on 3-point shooting inconsistencies and what he took away from tonight's game.

Here are some of the highlights from Holtmann's postgame conversation with the media.

Here's Holtmann on C.J. Walker and Kyle Young's leadership, as well as tonight's physicality.

Here's Holtmann on using a new lineup tonight, as well as Justice Sueing and Duane Washington's play.

Finally, here's Holtmann's thoughts on Zed Key's performance guarding Purdue big man Trevion Williams, who nearly had a triple-double tonight.

