Ohio State is Still No. 4 in Latest AP Poll

Given the nature of Sunday's incredibly entertaining (and competitive game), it's not a surprise that the AP voters didn't make any drastic changes this week.

After beating Penn State 92-82 on Thursday night and losing to Michigan 92-87 on Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes are still the No. 4-ranked team in the country this week. The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top-25 Poll came out on Monday afternoon and the Buckeyes weren't penalized for dropping a game to the Wolverines.

In fact, the top-5 teams in the country all remained unchanged, as Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois all stayed in their respective spots.

Houston, Virginia and Tennessee dropped more than anyone else this week, falling six, eight and six spots respectively. Iowa moved up two spots to No. 9, while Wisconsin dropped two places to No. 23. Purdue is among the teams receiving votes this week.

The Buckeyes play twice this week. They'll compete at the Breslin Center up at Michigan State on Thursday night before returning home on Sunday to host the No. 9 Hawkeyes. OSU has already beaten both teams once this season.

