Ohio State Basketball Transfer Sean Stewart Joins Big Ten Opponent
Power forward Sean Stewart played just one year for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he did make an impact.
In 30 games played this past season (with 30 starts), Stewart averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. He shot 54.2% from the floor and was always an active player, averaging 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.
He was an all around contributor, but unfortunately for Ohio State, he decided to enter the transfer portal in late April.
It's now being reported that he's found a new home and that he's staying within the Big Ten. He's committed to playing for the Oregon Ducks next season.
It has been a bit of a journey for Stewart. From Windermere, Florida, he was a 4-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranked as a 5-star and the No. 5 power forward in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Jon Scheyer and Duke out of high school.
As a freshman at Duke, he averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 33 games as a bench player. Highlights of his freshman year include a 16-point, 10-rebound performance against La Salle and a 12-point, 5.0 rebound and 3.0 block game against NC State.
He was a big part of Jake Diebler's first transfer class at Ohio State and had several big games for the Buckeyes in 2024-25. Notably, he put up 14 points and nine rebounds against his new team, Oregon, in early January.
Losing a starter is never easy, but now Ohio State will have to deal with the fact that it lost a starter to a Big Ten rival. That's rubbing salt in the wound.
Stewart will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oregon.