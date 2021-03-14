FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Overtime Loss to Illinois in Big Ten Championship Game

Watch LIVE or on-demand as the Ohio State head coach addresses the media following today's Big Ten Championship game.
Ohio State just dropped the Big Ten Championship Game in an all-time thriller, but 

Watch live or on-demand as head coach Chris Holtmann and two of his players address the media after today's game.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel. We hope you'll consider subscribing for more coverage of the Buckeyes!

The Buckeyes have earned the No. 2 Seed in the South Region of the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They'll open the tournament against Oral Roberts on Friday.

