Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Loss to Iowa

Watch Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and two of the Buckeyes visit with the media after the Buckeyes fall to Iowa on Sunday.

Hear from Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann after the Buckeyes fall short at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 73-57.

If you miss the press conference in real time, you can watch the archive here.

-----

You may also like:

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Iowa: Game Preview

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Breaking Down Ohio State's Loss vs. Michigan State

Chris Holtmann Ejected at Michigan State After Two Technical Fouls

Resilient Michigan State Emerges in Emotional Game

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: First Half Notebook

Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook