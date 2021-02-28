FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Loss to Iowa

Watch Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and two of the Buckeyes visit with the media after the Buckeyes fall to Iowa on Sunday.
Hear from Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann after the Buckeyes fall short at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 73-57.

If you miss the press conference in real time, you can watch the archive here.

