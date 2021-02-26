Head Coach Chris Holtmann Ejected at Michigan State

The Buckeye taskmaster was sent off the court with 1.4 seconds remaining after receiving his second technical in a game filled with emotions and momentum swings.

Chris Holtmann was not happy during, or after, Ohio State's narrow 71-67 road loss at Michigan State. He was ejected with 1.4 seconds remaining after receiving his second technical foul.

The fourth-year head coach wasn't happy entering intermission after his team seemingly lost out on three points toward the end of the first half.

Duane Washington launched a 25-foot heave from the top of the key (with 2:32 remaining and Ohio State leading 35-33) that banked in and appeared to beat the shot clock. After review, it was ruled a shot-clock violation.

"The explanation was that it was close," a visibly frustrated Holtmann said afterward when asked about the play. "I understand your question and appreciate it... and wish I could say more. It would have been an important three points."

Holtmann then picked up his first technical at 16:45 of the second half after he felt E.J. Liddell got fouled on a jump shot.

Then, with Ohio State trailing 69-67 in the closing seconds, Washington drove to the rim and missed a layup through some contact. Holtmann, having watched his team miss its previous seven shots, wasn't thrilled and was subsequently sent to the locker room.

"I’m not going to talk specifically about the officiating," Holtmann said. "Give them credit, they played with more physicality and force. It’s my fault on the technicals."

"He is just passionate and wants to win the game," guard C.J. Walker said. "That’s our coach and that's what he stands for. It's what happens when you’re competitive and emotions get worked up. It happens to both players and coaches."

