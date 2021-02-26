INSTANT ANALYSIS: Breaking Down Ohio State's Loss vs. Michigan State

Brendan Gulick and Adam Prescott bring you their instant reaction to the Buckeyes and Spartans Big Ten clash on Thursday evening.

That certainly didn't go the way the Buckeyes intended.

After leading Michigan State 49-40 with 13:27 left in the second half, the Buckeyes offense evaporated down the stretch and Michigan State gave Ohio State perhaps it's most disappointing loss of the season.

Chris Holtmann was ejected from the game with 1.4 seconds to play after he received a second technical foul. He was awfully unhappy with the way the game was officiated in the second half, including on the final few possessions.

Brendan Gulick and Adam Prescott react live as the Buckeyes drop a second consecutive game for the first time all year.

If you miss the live reaction, you can watch the archive here.

