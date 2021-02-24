Kyle Young Will Miss Michigan State Game with Concussion

The Ohio State senior suffered a concussion late in the Michigan game last Sunday that will force him to miss Thursday's game.

Ohio State's biggest casualty against Michigan may not have been the final result on the scoreboard.

Yes, the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines in one of the most widely-watched games of the year across all of college basketball, but Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann told the media on Wednesday afternoon while previewing the upcoming Michigan State game that Kyle Young will not be available against the Spartans.

Young suffered a concussion late in the game on Sunday and hasn't recovered to the point that he could play this week.

"Kyle Young will be out with a concussion for the game. It’s significant. There’s no minimizing the hit to our depth and team ... I know he's disappointed, but I think he's doing well. He's progressing very well," Holtmann said.

Ohio State is about as banged up currently as they've been at any point this season, but this is a substantial loss. Young has started all but one of the team's 23 games this year, playing more than 26 minutes per game. He scores nearly nine points and grabs almost six rebounds per game, but his ferocity and tenacious attitude set a great tone for the Buckeyes on the floor.

In his absence, and with Musa Jallow being a game-time decision according to Holtmann, the Buckeyes will likely lean more heavily on Zed Key and Seth Towns on Thursday night.

