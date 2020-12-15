Buckeyes Open Big Ten Play While Learning on the Fly

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said, "It’s a long list of things that we’re constantly focused on trying to get better at."

Ohio State knew this team would look considerably different this year than it did last season, when early in the year they earned a No. 1 overall national ranking.

And while the Buckeyes (5-0) have gotten off to a good start this season, head coach Chris Holtmann acknowledged that his team is still trying to figure things out as they go. Between new personnel and a new offense this year, Ohio State is entering a time where the level of competition is about to stiffen considerably.

"Overall, the biggest thing was I didn’t think our offensive flow was very good," Holtmann said. "We didn’t move it enough, didn’t help each other enough. We’re doing a great job taking care of the ball. Our pace off turnovers can still get better in terms of how we’re running the floor and attacking in transition. Offensively, we’ve got to get a better quality of shot. We struggled keeping the ball out of the lane … it’s a long list of things that we’re constantly focused on trying to get better at."

The offense looked a little stale and clunky at times on Sunday as the Buckeyes were trying to work through some missed shots and deal with an upset-minded Cleveland State team. But as the game progressed - and really as the season has progressed so far - Coach Holtmann says he's generally happy with the way his team is navigating choppy waters.

“For the most part I am (happy in those moments)," Holtmann said. "I haven’t always loved what we did to get us in some of those spots, but I have liked how we’ve responded with poise in the moments where we’ve had close games. That’s good, that’s the sign of a mature group and a group that’s confident … but we have a lot to learn as a group.

"We are probably depending on more youth than maybe I anticipated from the beginning. Some of that may be a byproduct of the injuries … but for the most part I like how we’ve responded in those moments, that’s been a real positive.”

The Buckeyes open Big Ten play at Purdue on Wednesday night in West Lafayette in a game that could be a real challenge. The Boilermakers size is always a problem and Holtmann referenced that his team was going to have to deal with the fact that some of Purdue's big men - especially 6-10 post player Trevion Williams - will probably score over the top of the Buckeye defense.

All in all, five Boilermakers are averaging double-figures on any given night and they have a plus-10 rebounding margin through six games. It will be a great test for the Buckeyes in the league-opener.

Guys like Zed Key, Musa Jallow, Kyle Young and perhaps Ibrahima Diallo could play a big role on Wednesday in defending some of that size.

