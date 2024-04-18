Ohio State Buckeyes' Eboni Walker Returning for Final Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning senior forward Eboni Walker for her final year of eligibility, she announced on her Instagram Wednesday.
Walker thanked "Buckeye nation" for its "unwavering love and support."
"From the very start, you welcomed me with open arms and provided me with the trust that allows me to strive for excellence every day, especially on the days when I get to perform," Walker said.
The Las Vegas native started her career at Arizona State for two years before transferring to Syracuse for her junior year — she only played six games with the Orange before arriving in Columbus with immediate eligibility.
In her first season with the Buckeyes, she grew into a rotational player when former graduate guard Jacy Sheldon missed a majority of the season due to injuries. Walker recorded a career-high 15 points in the second round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago in a win over six-seeded North Carolina.
She then came out the next game against second-seeded UConn and played 33 minutes, the second-most in a game in her career. Walker posted nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals in that game — that was likely a defining game for her career, as she provided a solid rebounding and defensive effort, helping force 25 Husky turnovers.
This season, however, Walker averaged just 10.5 minutes in 23 games, eclipsing 20 minutes just three times. Perhaps with a return this season, she hopes to revitalize that fire that helped the Buckeyes advance to the Elite Eight a year ago.
Walker is just one of seven returning players to the Buckeyes next season. With Sheldon and Celeste Taylor getting drafted to the WNBA; Rebeka Mikulasikova, Taiyier Parks, and Karla Vres graduating from the program; and three others entering the transfer portal, Walker could have a big role as the most experienced player returning the the roster.
The Buckeyes are also bringing in three freshmen and two transfers to nearly round out their roster.