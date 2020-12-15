Ohio State Women's Basketball Pauses Team Activities

The Buckeyes have postponed their game with Iowa scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Ohio State women's basketball team (4-0) are off to a great start this season, but they announced today that they have to pause all team-related activities due to an increased in positive CoVID-19 cases within the program.

The Buckeyes were scheduled to play St. Mary's tonight and Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 19, but both of those games are cancelled. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will work together to reschedule a potential alternate date for their game.

According to the official press release from the university, "the decision to pause and postpone was made jointly by the Ohio State Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference."

The status of Ohio State's next game against Maryland on Wednesday, Dec. 23 is unknown at this point.

"The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes and the program’s coaching and support staff is the guiding concern of the Department of Athletics," the press release said. "Decisions on their welfare will continue to be made by Ohio State’s sports medicine staff."

Head coach Kevin McGuff was not available for comment.

The program will resume its team activities when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference. Ohio State does not discuss specifics around CoVID-testing with its student-athletes to protect their medical privacy, so it's unknown how many players, coaches or support staff may be dealing with the virus.

