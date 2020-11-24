SI.com
Ohio State Women's Basketball Season-Opener Cancelled by CoVID

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Women's Basketball was slated to open the 2020 season at home on Wednesday evening with a non-conference game against the Akron Zips, but the game has been cancelled. Here is the official statement from the Ohio State Athletic Department on the cancellation.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics, in alignment with COVID-19 testing and protocols for non-conference opponents, has canceled the women’s basketball game against the University of Akron scheduled for tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and event staff in mind after Akron shared results of its most recent testing. 

The decision does not affect the Ohio State men’s game at 2 p.m. tomorrow against Illinois State.

In a press conference on Monday, Chris Holtmann told media members that the Big Ten's protocol for non-conference basketball games this year indicates that as little as one positive test from a visiting team would result in a game being cancelled. 

While this change impacts the women's game and not the men's game, the conference regulations are the same for both women's and men's teams when they schedule non-league games this winter.

The Buckeyes will now open the season on Sunday, Nov. 29 at home against Duquesne in the first ever basketball game played at the Covelli Center. The Covelli Center is Ohio State's home for men's and women's volleyball and wrestling. It opened prior to the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year.

