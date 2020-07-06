BuckeyesNow
Part 1: Carmen's Crew TBT Media Session

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of The Ohio State alumni squad (Carmen’s Crew) sat down for TBT’s media session in advance of their opening game this coming Wednesday. See below for part one of the top soundbites!

JARED SULLINGER, on his older brother’s (37-year old JJ) lighthearted tweet Monday morning about wanting to make a comeback every summer:

“We don’t have a jersey for him, because he’s past his prime honestly,” Sully said with a big laugh. “I love my brother but all athletes that played sports become delusional at some point, because they think their body can do something that it can’t anymore. There’s just no way for him… this game is too fast and he’s way too slow now.”

AARON CRAFT, on 2012 Final Four teammates DeShaun Thomas and Lenzelle Smith joining the roster:

“There are always times when we reflect on the college days, and the Final Four is a quick/easy one that comes up. We appreciate it more as we get older. The idea of playing in front of that many people and getting so close to a goal of winning the national championship is something you set when you are a little kid.”

DAVID LIGHTY, on getting older but not slowing down:

“Jeff Gibbs is 40 years old and literally still dunking off a vertical! If anything, playing against my son when he’s older would be motivation to maybe play until I’m 40… to let him know that pops can still play and has a little bit of game. It would be a blessing if I can make it that long.”

Carmen's Crew 2020 Media Session before TBT Opener

EVAN TURNER, on being the assistant coach:

“I am pretty much just helping Sully’s confidence,” Turner said through a grin. “I am a ‘yes man’ to everything he says. Yes that’s right, yes that’s beautiful, yes that’s magical! Then just staying out of the way after that.”

DeSHAUN THOMAS, on his first upcoming experience with the Elam Ending:

“I talked to Jon (Diebler) about it a little bit. You can tell everyone goes a harder in that final setting. They have told me to remain patient and just do what I do, which is score the rock. It’s about competing but also not going away from what we do best.”

Part 2 of media session coming soon! Meanwhile, stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

