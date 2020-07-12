BuckeyesNow
TBT Bracket: Trevor Thompson and Red Scare Eliminated in Semifinal

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last Ohio State product was unfortunately eliminated from The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Sunday afternoon, as former center Trevor Thompson and Red Scare were bounced in the semifinals of the $1 million winner-take-all event.

Red Scare (Dayton alumni) came up short against the Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) by a final score of 79-70 inside Nationwide Arena. As a result, there are unfortunately no former Buckeyes remaining in the event following the previous exits of defending champion Carmen’s Crew and Big X.

The Golden Eagles, runner-up in last year’s bracket to Carmen’s Crew, will now look to get over the hump after reaching the title game once again. They will play Tuesday against the winner of Sunday evening’s matchup between Overseas Elite and Sideline Cancer.

Thompson registered four points, four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes of action after recently contributing 15 and 10 during the quarterfinal round. He was playing for a potential individual payout of $133,333.33.

Red Scare 2020 TBT

Red Scare led 62-61 early in the fourth quarter before enduring a scoreless drought of nearly four minutes. Golden Eagles eventually took a 71-64 lead into the Elam Ending format and reached the target score fairly quickly.

The seven-footer played for Ohio State from 2015-17 after transferring from Virginia Tech, averaging over 10 points and nine rebounds in his final season. He has most recently played overseas in Lithuania and Belgium.

Red Scare made the Round of 16 last year in Columbus before a regional final loss to Carmen’s Crew. The final three rounds of this year’s TBT were originally scheduled to be held in Dayton before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a reshuffling.

Next year’s TBT, expected to return to the full 64 teams, is scheduled to make an appearance in Dayton.

