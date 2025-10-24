What is Anthony Thompson's five-year plan ahead of freshman year at Ohio State?
When Anthony Thompson has a goal, he is more than likely to accomplish it. So, upon his decision to commit to Ohio State, he revealed his five-year plan ahead of the NCAA campaign.
Becoming Ohio State’s first five-star prospect since D’Angelo Russell in 2014, Thompson’s commitment to the Buckeyes is a significant plus for head coach Jake Diebler, beating out competition from North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Kentucky, for which Thompson also visited.
Leading up to his arrival in Columbus, Thompson produced impressive numbers on the Adidas 3SSB circuit during the spring and summer.
He averaged 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a game. Shooting nearly 59 percent from the field, 87.5 percent from the free throw line and 40 percent from three-point range, connecting on almost two triples a contest.
Some social media posts are expecting Thompson to be a one-and-done player, something he himself is not discussing or interested in.
Instead, he will be looking to hone his vast skill set to become a better player and a better person—a humble attitude for a player who knows the sky is the limit.
At the same time, though, Thompson revealed to the League Him YouTube channel about his five-year plan that involves his career post-Buckeyes.
“I'd say like five years, I definitely want to be playing a big role in the NBA,” Thompson said.
“Be the all-star, be on an NBA championship kind of like routine. Being one of the most talked about players, and then just continue to be able to use my status as a basketball player to do good, mostly.”
The left-handed forward comes out of Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), where he is ranked No. 13 in the SC Next 100 and is the number one ranked player in the Midwest.
Standing at 6’8”, Thompson has a 7’4” wingspan and, with his long reach, can be a match-up nightmare. He can shoot the ball well and can be a strong scoring option from close range, particularly from the elbow.
He’ll bring aggressiveness to the glass, especially from the offensive end, which gives Ohio State endless chances at second-chance opportunities. However, there is one aspect of his game that he will look to work on as he gets started with the Buckeyes.
“I'm more on the quiet side, so coaches definitely hold me a lot accountable for that,” Thompson admits.
“They probably hold me much more accountable to be vocal than anything else, so I'd say going into college, that's definitely the biggest thing I need to work on.”
Thompson will link up with Euro star Mathieu Gruijcic, four-star point guard Marcus Johnson and talented forward Alex Smith as part of coach Diebler's 2026 recruiting class and will aim to impress instantly, starting with their first game on November 3 against the IU Indy Jaguars.