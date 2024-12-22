Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Championship Odds Ahead of Oregon Matchup
Following the dominant victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes' odds to win the National Championship surged across multiple sportsbooks.
According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-highest odds to win the 2024 College Football National Championship.
Ohio State kicked off the 2024 College Football Playoffs with a huge win on Saturday over the Volunteers, 42-17. Quarterback Will Howard had one of his best performances since his arrival to Columbus, throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Along with stellar play from the offense, OSU's stout defense held Tennessee to 256 total yards of offense.
The victory over Tennessee helped the Buckeyes surpass fellow Big Ten Conference member Oregon in the betting odds, who were the pervious favorites to win the title. Both teams are set to face off against each other in the Rose Bowl on Jan 1. The winner will play either Texas or Arizona State in the Cotton Bowl.
Currently, the Buckeyes trail the Texas Longhorns, who are favored to win it all at +340 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad took down the Clemson Tigers in a shootout on Saturday, 38-24. Texas running back Jaydon Blue led the charge on offense with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Longhorns are now set to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
