Ohio State legend explains why this season's team is better than last year's

Ohio State is having an outstanding season, and many believe this year's Buckeyes could even surpass the 2024-25 national championship team.

Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter is among those who think this year's team is even stronger.

"This team is way different than last year, and it's different from them in a good way," Carpenter said on Tuesday during "The Bobby Carpenter Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

This season, Ohio State boasts an impressive 12-0 record and is dominating its competition. The Buckeyes are 11-1 against the spread, which means they have successfully covered the betting point spread in nearly every game, except for their matchup against Purdue. In that game, the Boilermakers scored a late touchdown against Ohio State's second-string defense.

Last year at this time, Ohio State had two losses, one of which was to Oregon in Eugene — a loss that wasn't too bad considering the Ducks finished the regular season at 13-0. However, the Buckeyes also suffered a disappointing 13-10 defeat at the hands of Michigan.

The Buckeyes had a rocky season last year and nearly missed the playoffs, despite being the No. 8 seed. They got a bit lucky, as there weren't a handful of 10-2 teams like we're seeing this season.

Ohio State found its stride in the playoffs, and that winning momentum has carried into the current season. In the opening week, the Buckeyes faced preseason No. 1 Texas, and it turned out to be their closest game yet, with Ohio State clinching the victory by seven points.

Teams that typically play a demanding schedule often face close games, sometimes winning by just a three-point margin or suffering a narrow loss. However, Ohio State has yet to face a situation in which it needed a last-minute miracle to secure a victory.

The Buckeyes have had some challenging first halves in their games, but they really turn things around after halftime and dominate their opponents. Their ability to pull away from teams each week and not let games get tight in the fourth quarter is a clear sign of a great football team.

Ohio State is gearing up for a tough battle in the Big Ten Championship this Saturday as it will play No. 2-ranked Indiana. Both teams come into the game with a perfect 12-0 record, so the Buckeyes will need to deliver an outstanding performance to secure their first Big Ten title since 2020.