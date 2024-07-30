The Only Team With Better Championship Odds Than Ohio State Buckeyes
Many feel that the Ohio State Buckeyes boast the most talented roster in the country heading into the 2024 season, so it should come as no surprise that they are on the short list of national title favorites.
However, there is one team that has been given better odds than Ohio State to win the championships this year.
BetMGM has given the Buckeyes +325 odds to win it all in January 2025, which places them second behind the Georgia Bulldogs, who come in at +300 (h/t Bennett Colin of Sports Handle).
This definitely isn't some sort of slap in the face to Ohio State, as Georgia is loaded and has been labeled the national title favorite by many since this past winter.
The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, going a combined 29-1 over those two seasons.
Last year, Georgia went 13-1 and capped off its year by annihilating Florida State in the Orange Bowl after missing the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs have reeled off double-digit wins in six of the last seven years, with the only season they didn't do so coming during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Meanwhile, Ohio State has not won a national title since the 2014-15 season. The Buckeyes did make it to the national championship game in January 2021, but lost to Alabama.
Since 2005, Ohio State has logged an incredible 17 double-digit win campaigns, only missing out in 2011 and 2020 (again, pandemic).
The Buckeyes definitely have a great shot of winning it all this year, but they may have to go through Georgia in order to see that through.
