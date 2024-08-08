Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Contract Extension From Saints
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner has landed a three-year, $25 million contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal contains $17.5 million in guaranteed money.
Werner spent four years at Ohio State, originally arriving in 2017.
After having a very limited role during his freshman campaign, Werner broke out with 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and seven passes defended in his sophomore year.
While that represented Werner's best season statistically at Columbus, he still went on to establish himself as a very productive member of the Buckeyes' defense over his final two years.
Werner tallied 64 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries in 2019 and then concluded his collegiate career by recording 54 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
The 25-year-old was selected by the Saints in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Werner hasn't exactly been a star in New Orleans, but he has been more than serviceable. He logged 62 stops in 15 games during his rookie season, and in 2022, he registered 80 tackles and two forced fumbles in 12 contests.
Last year, Werner finished with 93 tackles, a half of a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries in what has been the best season of his NFL career to date. He was second on the Saints in tackles behind Demario Davis.
We'll see what Werner can continue his ascension for New Orleans in 2024.