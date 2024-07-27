Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Signs With New York Jets
The New York Jets' roster is loaded with Ohio State Buckeyes products, and on Saturday, the Jets added yet another former Columbus star to their squad.
New York signed cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the team has announced.
Sheffield actually began his collegiate career at Alabama in 2015, redshirting his first year. He then transferred to Blinn College, where he spent one year before joining Ohio State.
The 28-year-old made his Buckeyes debut in 2017, registering 40 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended. The following year, he rattled off 35 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.
Sheffield declared for the 2019 NFL Draft after spending two seasons at Ohio State and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round.
He played in every game for the Falcons during his rookie campaign, finishing with 46 stops and a forced fumble. He then appeared in 13 contests the next year, totaling 51 tackles and another forced fumble.
After 2020, playing time was hard to come by for Sheffield.
The Missouri City, Tx. native participated in nine games with Atlanta in 2021, but logged just four tackles in a very limited role. After not playing at all in 202, Sheffield played five games between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans last season, where he again registered four tackles.
After adding Sheffield, the Jets now have four Ohio State players on their training camp roster. Obviously, the most well known former Buckeye is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. There is also tight end Jeremy Ruckert, as well as defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.
We'll see if Sheffield is able to make New York's 53-man roster out of camp.