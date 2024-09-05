Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State WR A Top Fantasy Football Choice In Week One

With the first week of NFL football beginning on Thursday night, find out which former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver has a favorable matchup for fantasy football.

Cole McDaniel

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prime candidate to breakout in his second NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks. The former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver had a slower rookie year than expected but showed flashes out of the slot.

Pro Football Focus believes that Smith-Njigba could jump out to a fast start in Week One thanks to his cornerback matchup against the Denver Broncos. He finds himself as one of three matchups to target in the opening week.

So why should fantasy football managers look to start JSN?

That is because slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan should have his hands full this week. Not only is Smith-Njigba a borderline No. 2 wide receiver, but McMillan ranked low compared to other defensive backs in PFF's grades from last season.

"Smith-Njigba's 2023 slot role afforded him 58 receiving snaps (16.6% rate) facing linebackers in primary coverage," wrote PFF's Nic Bodiford. "As detailed previously, Denver's linebackers offer little passing game coverage ability, and the new starting safety corps is limited in its ability to provide cover for McMillan and the linebackers."

With Smith-Njigba getting a ton of recent praise, this is just one more opportunity for him to shine right away this season. With PFF believing that his talents will be on full display against the Broncos, it is just a matter of how confident fantasy managers feel.

Wide receiver runs off field after win.
Oct 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) walks off the field after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Smith-Njigba does shine and dominate against McMillan and the Broncos, then the payoff could be massive for those who selected him in drafts this year.

The Seahawks and Broncos kick off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

