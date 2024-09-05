Former Ohio State WR A Top Fantasy Football Choice In Week One
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prime candidate to breakout in his second NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks. The former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver had a slower rookie year than expected but showed flashes out of the slot.
Pro Football Focus believes that Smith-Njigba could jump out to a fast start in Week One thanks to his cornerback matchup against the Denver Broncos. He finds himself as one of three matchups to target in the opening week.
So why should fantasy football managers look to start JSN?
That is because slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan should have his hands full this week. Not only is Smith-Njigba a borderline No. 2 wide receiver, but McMillan ranked low compared to other defensive backs in PFF's grades from last season.
"Smith-Njigba's 2023 slot role afforded him 58 receiving snaps (16.6% rate) facing linebackers in primary coverage," wrote PFF's Nic Bodiford. "As detailed previously, Denver's linebackers offer little passing game coverage ability, and the new starting safety corps is limited in its ability to provide cover for McMillan and the linebackers."
With Smith-Njigba getting a ton of recent praise, this is just one more opportunity for him to shine right away this season. With PFF believing that his talents will be on full display against the Broncos, it is just a matter of how confident fantasy managers feel.
If Smith-Njigba does shine and dominate against McMillan and the Broncos, then the payoff could be massive for those who selected him in drafts this year.
The Seahawks and Broncos kick off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.