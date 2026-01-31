Ohio State Makes Big Addition to 2026 Football Coaching Staff

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reloading ahead of this fall and received an assist from one of the Big Ten's biggest surprise teams over the past four seasons: the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois is fresh off back-to-back bowl wins and is seeing one of its key coordinators, Robby Discher (tight ends and special teams), jump ship from Champaign to Columbus.

Discher's departure to Champaign was first reported Saturday by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, though a specific reason for Discher joining coach Ryan Day's staff was undisclosed. Discher spent three seasons in Champaign under coach Bret Bielema, helping former Illini kicker David Olano become one of the Big Ten's best kickers during his time with the Illini.

Discher was the architect of the perfect execution displayed in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers this past December, which allowed Olano to drill a walkoff field goal for Illinois to secure a 30-28 win and clinch a nine-win season in the process.

Ohio State is expected to hire Illinois’ Robby Discher as its new special teams coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has built a reputation as one of the nation's top special teams coaches while working for teams like Illinois, Tulane, Georgia and Louisiana.

Whether Discher is an upgrade in Columbus is up for debate, but his experience as a special teams coordinator can't be overlooked. As Zenitz notes, Discher had previous stints with the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tulane Green Wave and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun. Therefore, he has been around the block more often than not.

Ohio State Added Transfer Kicker Who Could Benefit From Robby Discher

The Buckeyes made some important personnel changes following their Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes, including adding a transfer kicker in former Baylor Bears kicker Connor Hawkins, who finished 18-of-22 on field goal attempts this past season.

With a few years of eligibility still left for Hawkins, Discher could serve as a valuable mentor given how he molded Olano into the kicker he is now. As for Olano, he will spend this season in College Station as the kicker for the Texas A&M Aggies.

With the Buckeyes embarking on a new journey in the special teams area, it appears they are finding solutions to the inconsistency at kicker. This past season, Jayden Fielding struggled in big spots, including the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoffs.

The irony of this development, though, may just be the Buckeyes' schedule. Their Big Ten opener sees them host Discher's former team Sept. 26 in Columbus, a rematch of last season's 34-16 Oct. 11 win in Champaign.

So, expect a reunion of sorts. And who knows, maybe a field goal decides it.