Former Ohio State Quarterback Could Be Moved After Meltdown This Season in NFL

C.J. Stroud's fall from grace will go down as one of the most surprising in recent memory.

The 24-year-old former Buckeye is coming off a 2025 campaign where he put up a measly 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That's not an awful season-long performance, but it wasn't enough to earn long-term trust from the Houston Texans.

The 2023 Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year had one of the worst performances in his young NFL career just a month ago. He threw four interceptions in a 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs.

With his play being such a question mark, especially with a limited three-year sample size, the Texans may not be willing to offer him an extension. This offseason, questions have begun arising on whether or not Stroud deserves one, or if the Texans are better off looking for a new player to start under center.

Everything right now is pointing towards the Texans holding their cards close and deciding against giving him a deal, at least right now.

But it's a tough fall to watch for Stroud. After all, he was once one of the best quarterbacks to sport the scarlet and gray.

In his last year with the Buckeyes, Stroud put up 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns through the air, while also adding on 108 yards on the ground. While he was perceived as a workhorse, dual-threat signal caller, he never found the end zone in the running game at the college level.

Where Will Stroud End Up?

If Stroud doesn't get an offer from the Texans this offseason, he'll likely end up hitting free agency after the 2026 campaign. Then, team's across the league will start doing their due dillegence with hopes of making a splash.

While Stroud was a bit all over the place in 2025, many teams across the league would love to have a player of his calibre. In the right system, he could return right back to Pro Bowl form.

Recently, Stroud was asked about the current frustration surrounding his play, and how he feels about the possibility of being moved on from.

“It’s not in my control," Stroud said. "I did what I did on the field the last three years, and I thought I started off my career in a very great way. I’m 24, got a lot of ball left ahead of me. I think I look at my career, and I’m doing a lot of things early in my career that a lot of people haven’t done in a long time. So, I’m grateful for that.

“Whatever God has for me, I don’t think whatever open door he has, no man can close. Whatever closed door he has for me, no man could open.”

Other talks have surfaced that Stroud and the Texans might end up parting ways via trade if an extension agreement isn't met. If that's the case, Stroud could end up not being able to pick where he ends up.

Heading into the 2026 offseason, all eyes will be on Stroud, who's the last successful Buckeye quarterback still being given a chance in the big leagues. Since the 2000s, only eight quarterbacks have been selected out of Columbus, with Stroud being the only one to pass for over 10,000 yards.