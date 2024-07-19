Former Ohio State Star Named Breakout Candidate For 2024 NFL Season
Had it not been for a hamstring injury that Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered during his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he may have gone down as one of the most best wide receivers to ever play in Columbus.
Heck, based on what he did at Ohio State in 2021 when he hauled in 95 receptions for 1,609 yards and nine touchdowns, he still might be.
Smith-Njigba was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, catching 63 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, the 22-year-old is being viewed as a potential breakout candidate in 2024.
Adam Aizer of CBS Sports has listed Smith-Njigba among a short list of players who could make a major jump next season, noting that it depends on whether or not Tyler Lockett's role diminishes.
Smith-Njigba was actually the Seahawks' No. 3 receiver behind D.K. Metcalf and Lockett last season, but he came on particularly strong during the second half of the year, with 37 of his receptions coming between the months of November and December.
With Lockett aging (and actually being mentioned as a possible trade candidate), it stands to reason that Smith-Njigba could become the clear-cut No. 2 option behind Metcalf this September.
Seattle has a decent enough situation under center, as Geno Smith has proven to be a more than serviceable quarterback over the last couple of seasons.
It will be interesting to see how new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will utilize Smith-Njigba in the aerial attack.