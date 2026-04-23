Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald Understands NFL Draft Isn't Final Goal

Standing on the field surrounded by kids, Kayden McDonald allowed himself to take it in.

“It’s a blessing,” McDonald said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Not the projections. Not the possibility of hearing his name called within the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft. It’s the moment.

Speaking during an NFL clinic for kids, the Ohio State defensive tackle found himself surrounded by younger players who saw him as what they hope to become.

“Just being around the kids,” McDonald said. “Seeing them look up to me…it’s a real feeling. Time goes by. You can’t get that back.”

It is understandable that it can all feel a bit surreal. But McDonald didn’t stay there long mentally.

“I’m not satisfied with just going to the draft,” he said. “I’m ready to go play football.”

That edge has followed him through a rapid rise over the past year. Not long ago, he was stepping into a starting role with Ohio State. Now, he enters draft night as one of a select group of Buckeyes who could help produce a rare run of first-round selections.

When asked what got him here, McDonald pointed directly to his development in Columbus, particularly under defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

“Developing me to a pro,” McDonald said. “Being the best player in the country.”

He also pointed to the standard inside Ohio State’s defensive line room.

“The brotherhood we got,” he said. “We work really hard every day. We don’t take no days for granted.”

That mindset carries into how McDonald describes his game.

“Disrupter,” he said. “A guy that’s immediately going to come in and stop the run. Game changer. Nobody [can] do it like me.”

McDonald spoke openly about what football has given him beyond the field, calling it an outlet during difficult moments.

“It takes away a lot of bad times,” he said. “All the problems at home, family problems. It’s really just being in the moment. Enjoying it because I love it.”

That balance between gratitude and urgency continues to shape how he is approaching the biggest night of his career.

“What God has for you is for you,” McDonald said. “You got to stay patient.”

It is a message he now shares with the next generation of players, even as his own moment unfolds.

For McDonald, the NFL Draft may be a dream realized. It just is not nearly the finish line.