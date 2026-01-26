How Ohio State Legend Jaxon Smith-Njigba Led Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade in a rematch with the New England Patriots, but this year's team is different than the "Legion of Boom" era, thanks in large part to their big-play wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba guided the Seahawks to a 31-27 win. Not only did the Seahawks take two of three from the Rams this season, but it was Smith-Njigba who came up large in the win-or-go-home game.

Smith-Njigba finished with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown, becoming one of three receivers to have a touchdown catch and 100-plus receiving yards in one half of an NFL conference title game. The last player to accomplish this feat was Chris Hogan in the 2016 AFC title game for New England, making the accomplishment another significant milestone in the brief career of Smith-Njigba thus far.

Smith-Njigba, a former Ohio State Buckeye standout, credited quarterback Sam Darnold for not getting rattled in big moments.

"Just a true leader, a true competitor," Smith-Njigba told reporters. "Leader. He led us today. Can't say enough about Sam, man. It's been a great first year; we have one more to go. For him to overcome (what he) had to overcome, I'm rolling with Sam all day. We believe in him. This building believes in him, this city believes in him. It's awesome to run out on the field with him."

Smith-Njigba said he is excited to play on the biggest stage in 11 days from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. But it hasn't sunk in fully just yet.

JSN Reveals Reality of Playing in Super Bowl

"It's a dream come true, honestly," Smith-Njigba said. "Just all the work that we've put in in the offseason, in the summer, throughout this season. All the people, the doubters, the naysayers. It feels awesome to have a group, to have a collective that, like I said, plays for the guy next to him. I'm honored to be a part of that."

Smith-Njigba said playing Seattle's NFC West rivals, both at home, makes the Super Bowl final that much "sweeter."

"It's a little bit extra when you play those guys," Smith-Njigba said. "We know each other, so it's just the ultimate chess battle, the ultimate war. All credit to those guys. They fought their tails off. I have nothing but respect for those guys over there. Like I said, super proud of our guys and how we came out and got the victory."

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on NBC Sunday, Feb. 7.