The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is among the greatest in all of college football.

Even when the teams aren’t competing on the field, the two fan bases and players love to engage in playful banter about each other.

Caleb Downs thinks Michigan is holding on every play

Recently, former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins reminisced about their days playing college football together in Columbus. Downs had some interesting comments about Michigan's offensive line.

"The O-line literally does hold every play, and so do the tight ends," Downs said on Thursday during the "Downs 2 Business" podcast.

However, Judkins doesn't think that is the case.

"That's not true, I don't think that's true, I don't think the O-line holds on every play," Judkins said.

Even though Judkins doesn't believe Michigan's offensive line holds up on every play, Downs would have a better perspective since he faced them twice on the defensive side of the ball at Ohio State and once with Alabama.

Michigan likely isn't holding onto every play, but this is the same school that was caught up in illegal sign-stealing allegations from 2021 to 2023, so nothing gets past the Wolverines when it comes to cheating.

Ohio State finally broke its four-game losing streak against Michigan last season, securing a victory in Ann Arbor. The game wasn’t particularly close, as the Buckeyes pulled away in the second half, ultimately winning 27-9.

It was impressive that Ohio State managed to keep Michigan out of the end zone despite all the hype surrounding true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and his anticipated performance.

Underwood had a tough game, completing only 63 of 18 passes and throwing an interception that effectively sealed Michigan's defeat.

Downs won't get to face Michigan again

Michigan will head to Columbus this season in an attempt to reignite its winning streak against the Buckeyes. Yet Ohio State will likely be favored and should have the stronger team, but Downs won't be on the field.

Downs is set to join the NFL this season, which means he won't have the chance to face Michigan for a fourth time. Throughout his career, he has a record of 1-2 against them.

Ohio State will certainly feel the absence of Downs on the field, but even more importantly, it will miss what he brings off the field, such as his leadership in the locker room and during meetings.