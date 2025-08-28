Ohio State Buckeyes Have Absurd Amount of NFL Players on 53-Man Rosters
When you think of former Ohio State Buckeyes players in the NFL, Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and others of that caliber come to mind, but the brotherhood among former stars runs far deeper than just those three names.
With NFL teams having to finalize their 53-man rosters, numerous cuts were made recently. Many players were cut and then re-signed elsewhere as well.
As for the Buckeyes, per Eleven Warriors, 57 players made the final 53-man roster. However, that's not the crazy part. The insane part is that 25 of the 32 teams had a former Ohio State Buckeyes player on it. Of those teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns led the way. Denzel Ward is the most notable name from Ohio State on the latter, while the former has Paris Johnson Jr. and Harrison Jr.
That said, the Buckeyes should feel proud of how many they still have in the NFL as that is a testament to not only how they recruit but also how they develop. Ohio State continues to showcase itself as a premier destination to get to the next level, and that should help it recruit well into the future.
While some Buckeyes have played in the league for numerous years, like Cam Heyward, there is a slew of former Ohio State stars as rookies. Emeka Egbuka has been one player who has been blowing up throughout training camp and seems like an ideal talent to be able to dominate as a rookie, especially in a pass-heavy offense.
The 2025 NFL Draft was good for the Buckeyes, and there's no doubt about that.
Here's a few notes on the roster from Eleven Warriors as well.
"While he doesn’t count toward Ohio State’s official total of NFL players, former Buckeye quarterback Quinn Ewers – who transferred to Texas after one season at OSU – made the Miami Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster despite falling to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Former Ohio State and Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, however, was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles despite being selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft," Dan Hope wrote.
It is a good day to be part of Buckeyes Nation.