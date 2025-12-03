Ohio State Buckeyes get bad news as Brian Hartline set to leave program

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, it looks as though the program is about to lose not only its offensive coordinator, but its top recruiting weapon.

It was announced Wednesday morning per On3.com that Brian Hartline will be leaving the Buckeyes to take a head coaching position at the University of South Florida. The former Ohio State receiver will be leaving behind an almost decade long career with Ohio State’s coaching staff.

The Buckeyes looked like they had avoided Hartline’s departure Monday, as the offensive coordinator had interviewed for Kentucky’s head coaching job. It was later revealed that Wildcats would move forward with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein instead of Hartline.

The former Ohio State pass catcher has served as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach since 2019, previously being named interim receivers coach the year before. Starting in 2023, Hartline became Ohio State’s offensive coordinator for one year, before Chip Kelly took over the position in 2024. This season, Hartline gained the position back after Kelly’s departure from the team.

While Hartline’s job as the offensive coordinator has been a large part of Ohio State’s offensive success, he is arguably more impactful due to his role as a wide receivers coach and a top recruiter.

Hartline is the reason Ohio State is one of, if not the top, destinations for five star wide receivers. Being dubbed “Wide Receiver U,” Hartline has recruited players such as Jeremiah Smith, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and Garrett Wilson, to name a few. Losing this level of wide receiver recruitment may be the most detrimental fallout to losing Hartline to the Bulls.

Being picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft in 2009, Hartline’s knowledge of wide receiver can be attributed to his experience in the position. From 2006-2008, Hartline caught 90 passes for the Buckeyes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns. After being drafted by the Miami Dolphins, the Ohio State alum spent seven seasons in the NFL, recording 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Now, with an opening at the position, the question of who will replace Hartline as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach looms. Before No. 1 Ohio State’s 27-9 victory against No. 15 Michigan Saturday, coach Ryan Day refused to comment on if the Buckeyes and Kelly could have a reunion.

Now, with Kelly out as the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator and Hartline moving down south, a return for the former Ohio State coach could be possible. That would only fill one of the three holes Hartline’s departure makes, however, as the Buckeyes will have to fill the wide receiver coaching spot as well as finding their next top offensive recruiter.