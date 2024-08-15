8 Ohio State Buckeyes Secure Spots In Major Network's Top 100
Talent is certainly something that the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes don't lack in 2024. With a loaded roster, the attention they have been getting this offseason is apparent.
With the preseason and fall camp in full swing, ESPN released their rankings of the Top 100 college football players in 2024. The Buckeyes had plenty of representation with eight players making the list.
Safety Caleb Downs was the highest-ranked Buckeye at No. 11. Not only was he the top-ranked sophomore but he also was the second-ranked safety just behind Georgia's Malaki Starks (No. 10). Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (No. 3) and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson (No. 4) were the only other defensive backs above Starks and Downs.
Senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka ranked at No. 28, making him the fourth-highest wide receiver in the Top 100. Only Missouri's Luther Burden III (No. 5), Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan (No. 13) and Oregon's Tez Johnson (No. 18) were ranked higher.
The next three Buckeyes to appear in the rankings came back-to-back-to-back between No. 33 and No. 35. In fitting fashion, Ohio State's No. 33 on the field got the same number in the rankings. Jack Sawyer was the fourth-highest ranked defensive end behind Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. (No. 1), Texas A&M's Nic Scourton (No. 29) and Georgia's Mykel Williams (No. 30).
Running backs Quinshon Judkins (No. 34) and TreVeyon Henderson (No. 35) were the fourth and fifth running backs in the rankings. Only Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (No. 8), Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (No. 25) and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (No. 27) topped Ohio State's two-headed monster in the running back room.
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson ranked at No. 57. The senior is the sixth-ranked offensive lineman and one of the top guards in these rankings.
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams snagged the spot right behind Jackson at No. 58. The big interior defensive lineman is the fifth-ranked defensive tackle.
Denzel Burke was the final Ohio State player to make the list with the No. 80 overall ranking. The lockdown cornerback was the seventh-ranked cornerback.
With so much representation in the Top 100, this just goes to show how much talent the Buckeyes are operating with this year. There is good reason as to why expectations are so high. Despite eight players making these rankings, there are a lot of star players not mentioned on this list. Across the board, it could be a huge year for Ohio State.