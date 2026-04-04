Ohio State Buckeyes OL Carson Hinzman Takes On Leadership Role This Spring

Spring practice has brought a different kind of challenge for Carson Hinzman. Not necessarily on the field. But in the locker room.

With roster turnover reshaping much of the program, Hinzman admitted even he has had moments trying to keep up.

“I’ll be honest,” he said with a smile. “Last year I saw a picture of someone and I was like, he was on the team?”

That reality has only intensified as the transfer portal continues to redefine college football. For a veteran offensive lineman entering a leadership role, it has meant helping set the tone for what it means to play at Ohio State.

“I think it’s just the standard,” Hinzman said. “If you go ask Orlando Pace what the standard was back then being a Buckeye, you should have a little bit of that to you.”

So far, the transition has been smooth. “I don’t think we’ve really had any problems with anyone who’s come in,” he said. “They’ve come in, put their head down and worked.”

That buy-in has been critical for a team balancing experience with a wave of new faces. Along the offensive line, Hinzman said continuity has already started to show up in communication and trust.

“Even if we’re all wrong, we’re all right,” he said. “Because we know exactly where we’re going.”

That connection has allowed the group to focus on what matters most this spring: physicality. A point of emphasis reinforced daily.

“We’ve got to have more velocity off the football,” Hinzman said. “Play more violent. That’s been big for us.”

The motivation is clear after last season left unfinished business.

“I think this season is going to be a great opportunity to rewrite some of the wrongs we had,” he said. “We’ve got something to prove, but that can’t be the main driving force.”

Instead, Hinzman keeps it simple. “The main driving force is the guys next to you,” he said. “You don’t want to see your quarterback get hit.”

That mindset also factored into his decision to return for another season rather than enter the NFL Draft. “I love the guys around here,” he said. “There’s very few cultures like this with really good football players.”

Now a graduate student with more than 20 career starts and one of the most experienced linemen on the roster, Hinzman understands what is expected. And what is coming next.

“Everything comes down to intent,” he said. “Just go play football.”