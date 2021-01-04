Alabama Star Receiver Jaylen Waddle May Play in Championship Game, Returning to Practice
The Alabama offense is absolutely loaded with future NFL talent and it appears they are getting healthier and even more dangerous with the national championship looming.
According to a report on AL.com, preseason All-American wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has missed the last two and a half months with an ankle injury, is apparently returning to practice and might be able to play in Monday's national title game in Miami. Sources tell Matt Zenitz that it's too early to know for certain if Waddle will be healthy enough to play, but it's at least a possibility and the Tide are going to do everything they can to try to get him on the field.
Waddle's teammate Devonta Smith is a Heisman finalist this year and is certainly the Tide's biggest threat on the outside. But if Waddle is able to return, that's going to add another wrinkle into the already difficult challenge facing Ohio State.
Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama
The Crimson Tide offense is ranked No. 1 in the country in team passing efficiency, third down conversion percentage and total first downs, No. 2 in scoring offense, No. 5 in passing offense and No. 6 in total offensive yards per game. They've scored at least 50 points in six of their 12 games this year.
Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt on Oct. 24 against Tennessee.
