Alabama Star Receiver Jaylen Waddle May Play in Championship Game, Returning to Practice

Waddle has been out since Oct. 24 with an ankle injury, but he's reportedly coming back to practice and could potentially be available for the title game next week.

The Alabama offense is absolutely loaded with future NFL talent and it appears they are getting healthier and even more dangerous with the national championship looming.

According to a report on AL.com, preseason All-American wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has missed the last two and a half months with an ankle injury, is apparently returning to practice and might be able to play in Monday's national title game in Miami. Sources tell Matt Zenitz that it's too early to know for certain if Waddle will be healthy enough to play, but it's at least a possibility and the Tide are going to do everything they can to try to get him on the field.

Waddle's teammate Devonta Smith is a Heisman finalist this year and is certainly the Tide's biggest threat on the outside. But if Waddle is able to return, that's going to add another wrinkle into the already difficult challenge facing Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide offense is ranked No. 1 in the country in team passing efficiency, third down conversion percentage and total first downs, No. 2 in scoring offense, No. 5 in passing offense and No. 6 in total offensive yards per game. They've scored at least 50 points in six of their 12 games this year.

Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt on Oct. 24 against Tennessee.

-----

You may also like:

CFP National Championship Tickets Extremely Limited, Pricey

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records Against Clemson

Ohio State Offensive Line Epitomizes ‘Next Man Up’

Trey Sermon Followed Record-Breaking Performance in Style

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook