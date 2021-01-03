CFP National Championship Game Tickets Extremely Limited, Pricey

Ohio State and Alabama will play in front of 16,000 fans on Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami.

If you're thinking about attending the national championship game to watch Ohio State and Alabama, you're going need a credit card with an awfully big credit limit.

According to the Ohio State Athletic Communications Department, a capacity of 16,000 fans (20 percent capacity) will be permitted to attend Monday's national championship game. There are no tickets available too the general public through Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide each received 3,750 tickets - six for each player and coach - while the remaining 8,500 tickets will be used by students and donors.

But there are some tickets available on the secondary market ... and they're not cheap.

As of Sunday afternoon, tickets for the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida start at over $1,000 on StubHub.

The vast majority of fans nationwide will watch the game on TV. ESPN will broadcast and stream the game. But for those who are in the stadium, they will create the most previously-normal game day environment that Ohio State has played in this season. The Big Ten only allowed family members to attend games this year at each game (OSU even played one game with no fans in the stands). The Buckeyes played in front of 3,000 fans in the Sugar Bowl last week.

-----

You may also like:

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

Justin Fields Discusses Injured Ribs After Beating Clemson

Buckeyes Blast Dabo on Social Media

Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records Against Clemson

Ohio State Offensive Line Epitomizes ‘Next Man Up’

Trey Sermon Followed Record-Breaking Performance in Style

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook