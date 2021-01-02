Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records in CFP Semifinal Win Over Clemson

The Buckeyes set a number of program bowl game records in their convincing win over Clemson.

The final score is the most important measurement in any given athletic contest. However, record-setting performances paint a bigger picture as to how the final score was achieved.

It’s also just plain fun to watch when records are being broken.

Ohio State’s 49-28 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal was fun for a lot of reasons, which included the number of records that were broken throughout the course of the game.

Coming off the worst game of his career in the B1G Championship, Justin Fields bounced back and led the offense in a big way, highlighted by career bests of 385 yards passing and six touchdowns.

Most of the records set against Clemson are Ohio State program bowl records but there are some Sugar Bowl, program single-game and playoff semifinal records sprinkled in there too.

Here’s a running list of the record-shattering night:

-Most points in an Ohio State bowl game: 49

-Touchdowns in an Ohio State bowl game: 7

-Total offense in an Ohio State bowl game: 639 yards

-Passing yardage in an Ohio State bowl game: 385 yards, Justin Fields

-Touchdown passes in an Ohio State bowl game: 6, Justin Fields

-Ohio State single-game touchdown passes (tied): 6, Justin Fields

-Extra points in an Ohio State bowl game: 7

-Total offense in an Ohio State bowl game: 427 yards, Justin Fields

-Touchdowns receiving in an Ohio State bowl game (tied): 2, Chris Olave and Jeremy Ruckert

-Most points in a half, Sugar Bowl: 35

-Most touchdowns scored, Sugar Bowl (tied); 7

-Most touchdown passes, Sugar Bowl: 6, Justin Fields

-Most touchdowns responsible for, Sugar Bowl: 6, Justin Fields

-Most all-purpose yards, playoff semifinal: 254 yards, Trey Sermon

-Most extra point kick attempts, Sugar Bowl (tied): 7

-Most extra point kicks made, Sugar Bowl: 7

