Arvell Reese’s Top 30 Visits Revealed, but Why Does One Stand Out?

It is almost a certainty that Ohio State’s Arvell Reese won’t have to wait long to hear his name called at the upcoming NFL Draft.

Reese looks to be a heavy favorite to be selected second overall, but that hasn’t stopped him from weighing up the options. However, it’s likely that most of these teams won’t get a shot at selecting the linebacker.

Reese visited the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, but it’s the latter’s neighbor that’s garnering the most attention.

With the NFL Draft just weeks away, the expectation is that Fernando Mendoza will be selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Momentum is also building around Reese as the likely No. 2 pick, with many projecting him to land with the New York Jets.

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese has had Top 30 visits with the #Jets, #AZCardinals, #Titans, #Giants, #Chiefs, and #Cowboys, per me and @MikeGarafolo. @MoveTheSticks has Reese as the No. 2 pick by NYJ in his latest mock draft. pic.twitter.com/x62biYcw30 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2026

Reese has held the top spot in betting odds for the second overall selection for much of the year, and that confidence has only strengthened—he’s now a heavy favorite to go No. 2.

Although the 2025 season marked his only year as a starter with the Buckeyes, Reese made a huge impact.

He earned first-team All-American honors and was named the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the Year. With his ability to develop into a dominant pass rusher, it’s all but certain he’ll hear his name called very early on draft night.

Why does Reese fit at the Jets?

In 2025 at Ohio State, Reese appeared in 14 games and recorded 69 tackles, including 10 for loss, along with 6.5 sacks and two passes defended.

At just 20 years old, Reese already boasts elite size at 6'4" and weighs in at 241 pounds. Despite not yet playing a snap in the NFL, he was regarded highly at the NFL combine.

Those stats and impressions are tempting on their own—but they don’t tell you the full story behind why he’s considered worthy of the No. 2 overall pick.

It’s his upside that truly stands out. He’s not only an effective pass rusher but also versatile enough to line up across the defense as a hybrid linebacker.

"This is a complete football player," ESPN’s NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper said. "Reese jumps off the Ohio State tape, playing the game like a veteran.

“I see natural instincts at the linebacker position that allow him to make plays most guys just can't make, and he has the burst to get home when turned loose as a pass rusher. Reese has been a big riser in this class."