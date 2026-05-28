Big Ten Pencils in Ohio State Football Kickoff Times & Dates For Weeks 1-3

Coach Ryan Day's Ohio State team is fresh off another playoff appearance. Despite the schedule being unveiled in the wintertime, the Big Ten ensured college football was top of mind as the summer approached.

On Wednesday, the conference shared the TV schedule, dates, and times for every Ohio State game through the first three weeks of the regular season, with more details to come regarding other games that require the conference's six-day hold.

Big Ten Slate: Week 1 – 2026

Key: * indicates Ohio State's matchup.

Saturday, August 29, 2026

San Jose State at USC | NBC | 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Thursday, September 3, 2026

UMass at Rutgers | BTN | 6 p.m. ET

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota | Peacock | 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

UAB at Illinois | BTN | 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Friday, September 4, 2026

Indiana State at Purdue | BTN | 7 p.m. ET

Toledo at Michigan State | FS1 | 8 p.m. ET

Fresno State at USC | FOX | 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 5, 2026

North Texas at Indiana | FOX | 12 p.m. ET

Ohio at Nebraska | FS1 | 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

*Ball State at Ohio State | BTN | 12:30 p.m. ET

Boise State at Oregon | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Marshall at Penn State | FS1 | 3:30 p.m. ET

NIU at Iowa | BTN | 4:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. CT

Western Michigan at Michigan | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Hampton at Maryland | BTN | 8 p.m. ET

South Dakota State at Northwestern | BTN | 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

UCLA at Cal | ESPN | 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Washington State at Washington | NBC | 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Wisconsin at Notre Dame | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Big Ten Slate: Week 2 – 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026

Rutgers at Boston College | ESPN2 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Howard at Indiana | BTN | 12 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Michigan | FOX | 12 p.m. ET

Oregon at Oklahoma State | ESPN | 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT

Penn State at Temple | ESPN2 | 12 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at Purdue | FS1 | 12 p.m. ET

Duke at Illinois | FS1 | 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT

Maryland at UConn | CBS Sports Network | 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State | BTN | 3:30 p.m. ET

Mississippi State at Minnesota | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT

Utah State at Washington | BTN | 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Bowling Green at Nebraska | FS1 | 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

San Diego State at UCLA | BTN | 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Western Illinois at Wisconsin | BTN | 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT

Iowa State at Iowa | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

*Ohio State at Texas | ABC | 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Louisiana at USC | BTN | 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Big Ten Slate: Week 3 – 2026

Friday, September 18, 2026

Portland State at Oregon | BTN | 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Akron at Minnesota | BTN | 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

*Kent State at Ohio State | FOX | 12 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Penn State | BTN | 12 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin | Peacock | 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT

SIU at Illinois | Peacock | 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT

UTEP at Michigan | BTN | 3:30 p.m. ET

USC at Rutgers | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Western Kentucky at Indiana | Peacock | 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT

UNI at Iowa | FS1 | 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT

North Dakota at Nebraska | BTN | 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT

Eastern Washington at Washington | BTN | 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Virginia Tech at Maryland | FOX or FS1 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Notre Dame | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Northwestern | FOX or FS1 | 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Purdue at UCLA | BTN | 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Ohio State vs. Michigan Stays Put

The Thanksgiving weekend annual rivalry is set to headline the final weekend of the regular season on Fox at noon ET, continuing tradition from the last few seasons.

Now, it's time to start planning out weekends this fall.