Big Ten Announces Opening Week Game Times, Also Includes Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Big Ten officially released game times for its opening weekend come October 23-24, as the conference will finally get back onto the gridiron for a college football season.

In addition to Ohio State vs. Nebraska being showcased as part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, the season-ending battle against rival Michigan on Dec. 12 will also kick at noon (with FOX televising).

The rest of the league now has start times for opening week, with Illinois and Wisconsin getting things launched Friday evening from Madison at 8 p.m. That game will be shown on the Big Ten Network.

Other start times for week one include:

Rutgers at Michigan State – 12 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana – 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue – 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern – 7:30 p.m.

See below for Ohio State’s entire 2020 season schedule with the pair of noon start times now included. Other kickoff times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Oct. 24 – Nebraska; 12 noon on FOX

Oct. 31 – at Penn State

Nov. 7 – Rutgers

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – Indiana

Nov. 28 – at Illinois

Dec. 5 – at Michigan State

Dec. 12 – Michigan; 12 noon on FOX

Dec. 19 – B1G Championship Game

The Buckeyes are getting set to begin their second year under head coach Ryan Day, who led the team to a 13-1 record last season and berth in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State has won three-consecutive Big Ten crowns.



