Big Ten Reverses Targeting Call Against Ohio State Player During Week 9 Matchup
After a late-game targeting call against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9, the Big Ten Conference has ruled the appeal of the call in favor of the Buckeyes.
The Ohio State Athletics Communications released a statement on Monday regarding the targeting call against linebacker Arvell Reese that occurred on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, announcing that the Big Ten Conference has officially overturned the penalty.
"Ohio State filed an appeal to the Big Ten Conference on behalf of Arvell Reese’s action in the fourth quarter of the game. The Big Ten went to the NCAA Football Secretary Rules-Editor and, after review, it was determined that this was NOT targeting. Subsequently, Arvell’s suspension for the first half vs. Penn State is vacated."- OSU Athletics Communications
Due to the call being reversed, Reese's suspension for the first half against Penn State in Week 10 has been lifted.
The penalty occurred during Nebraska's final drive after Reese broke up quarterback Dylan Raiola's pass attempt to Jahmal Banks, which gave the Cornhuskers a fresh set of downs. Luckily for the Buckeyes, the targeting call did not come back to haunt the defense, as Raiola would throw a game-ending interception three plays later.
While Reese is not a starter for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit, the sophomore linebacker has been a key contributor within the front seven rotation. The Cleveland, Ohio native has racked up 17 tackles this season, along with three tackle for losses.
Ohio State has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, so the first-half suspension being lifted from Reese is a positive as the team heads into a critical Week 10 matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.