Ohio State Head Coach Jake Diebler Reacts to Thad Matta’s Retirement

Thad Matta has officially decided to retire from Men’s College Basketball after an illustrious head coaching career that spanned 725 games across 21 seasons at three different schools. Matta’s career took off in the Buckeye state after being named the program’s 13th head coach in July 2004, but he proved his winning ways at Xavier from 2001-2004, highlighted by a dazzling 78-23 record at the helm of the Musketeers and a Naismith Coach Of The Year Award in 2003.

In the early 2000s Ohio State Men’s Basketball had looked to regain its footing after a 1998-99 trip to the Final Four under Jim O’Brien but had suffered first weekend exits in the following three straight tournaments as well as missing out on March Madness completely in 2003 and 2004.

Matta made an immediate impact in Columbus, going 20-12 in his first season for the Scarlet and Gray that included a marquee win at Value City Arena over top-ranked Illinois, 65-64. The Buckeyes’ resume would have safely gotten them into March Madness if not for a postseason ban due to violations dating back to the last years of Jim O’Brien’s tenure at Ohio State.

Despite missing the postseason in 2004-05, Matta began one of the most decorated spans of Buckeye state basketball, reaching the NCAA Tournament nine times over the next decade, including five Big Ten regular season titles and four Big Ten Tournament championships.

From 2005-2015, Thad Matta’s Ohio State Buckeyes compiled 279 wins as a program and never dipped below 22 wins in a single season. Among the many accolades, the Scarlet and Gray underwent a true culture shift that included a balance of equal parts toughness and athleticism, showcased in their two NCAA Tournament Final Four appearances in 2007 and 2012.

What Jake Diebler said about Matta's retirement

Known most for coaching in a pre-NIL College Basketball world, Thad Matta was the last of an exceedingly rare brand of head coach – one whose focus and impact goes far beyond a win-loss record. Many testimonials to Matta’s excellence poured in across social media from Jake Diebler and former Buckeye star and former NBA Power Forward Jared Sullinger.

Ohio State Head Coach Jake Diebler was meeting with media when the news of Matta’s retirement became official, and he spoke candidly about the impact his predecessor had. “He's one of the guys who always did it the right way,” said Diebler, whose close knit family ties to Matta go back to his younger brother Jon Diebler’s record-breaking career for the Buckeyes in the mid-2000s.

.@AdamJardy broke the news to Jake Diebler during his press conference of Thad Matta's retirement.



"He's one of the good guys. He's one of the guys who always did it the right way, Hall of Famer, won a ton and we need to celebrate him in this program." #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/qZsglMmBZX — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) March 16, 2026

The most fitting summation of Matta’s esteemed career came from Jared Sullinger, who found himself in legal trouble just two months after the new head coach’s formal introduction for the Buckeyes.

Sullinger tells the story that Matta could have easily kicked the stalwart power forward off the team, but instead invested in a personal plan for Sullinger to regain the trust of his teammates, coaches, mentors and former players.

Sullinger wrote on X, “Coach could have easily gave up on me, but he didn’t and is a big reason I’m where I’m at today!!”

Needless to say, I completed all 3 things… Wrote over 350 hand written apologies, and was in the best shape of my life for my Junior Season…



Coach could have easily gave up on me, but he didn’t and is a big reason I’m where I’m at today!! — JJ Sullinger (@JJSullinger) March 16, 2026

Thad Matta’s stellar accolades and achievements as Ohio State’s head coach speak for themselves, but those who wear Scarlet and Gray know his impact is still being felt far beyond the basketball court.