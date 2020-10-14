SI.com
Senior Kicker Blake Haubeil Ready for Any Moment in Upcoming 2020 Season

Adam Prescott

Standout players across the gridiron spend all game making plays and, sometimes, it boils down to a critical extra point, field goal or onside kick.

Ohio State enters this 2020 season with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, flashy offensive skill, veteran linebackers, a preseason All-American in the secondary and much more. But chances are, at some point, senior placekicker Blake Haubeil (Buffalo, N.Y./Canisius) will be called upon to convert a timely attempt.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound specialist is preparing for his second full year as a starter after rising atop the depth chart midway through his sophomore season. He has since garnered All-Big Ten honors, currently standing 23 of 28 on career field-goal attempts and a perfect 122 of 122 on extra points.

“I am a really big believer in that you’re only as good as your routine,” Haubeil said on Wednesday, also noting his constant contact with strength and conditioning staff during this recent lockdown. “I had a nice routine last year and I’m looking to continue that, whether it’s something basic like stretching or focusing on one specific part of a kick. It’s about maintaining consistency no matter that the day looks like.”

Also a 2x Academic All-Big Ten and OSU Scholar-Athlete selection, Haubeil buried a memorable 55-yarder last year at Northwestern (second-longest make in program history) and converted 10-straight attempts to culminate the schedule. That stretch included two in the Big Ten Championship contest and another three against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“Blake really hones his craft,” said Matt Barnes, special teams coordinator. “He’s been successful but is still coachable, works really hard and is such a good teammate. I think he does a great job bringing others along and watching all specialists, providing feedback on things that might be worth a try. He’s just been very steady and we are looking for more of the same. I hope he gets an opportunity to show what he can do in critical situations.”

Haubeil, rated as one of the top kickers in his 2017 recruiting class, will be working with a new snapper after the departure of Liam McCullough and is admittedly still striving to improve consistency on kickoffs. But he enjoys the daily grind, and will also likely enjoy some blowout games this season where he casually struts out to loft multiple extra points.

Blake Haubeil
Wednesday media session.

However, if Ohio State ends up maneuvering its preferred postseason path, you could also witness a prime moment rest solely on the right foot of this experienced senior. He began the path at 11 years old after going out to a field with his father, Rik, who also had kicking experience. Blake ended up extending to 47 yards that day...

“I realized that I could pursue it, so I started playing football in fifth or sixth grade,” Haubeil added. “Kicking extra points wasn’t common at that level, so my teammates loved it and I loved it. I can’t say how much I now love being a kicker for this team and for Buckeye Nation.”

