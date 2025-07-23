Jeremiah Smith Says Multiple Buckeyes Defenders to Go First-Round in 2026 NFL Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes are no stranger to the NFL draft. Following their run last season as College Football Playoff National Champions, they tied a school record with 14 players selected in the 2025 draft, just one short of the all-time record held by the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022.
Now, they're looking to defend their title with those talented prospects gone and off to the pro level. They have nine returning starters from last season's team, six on offense and three on defense, including possibly the greatest wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith.
Smith isn't eligible for the NFL Draft until 2027, but he's definitely given a lot of thought to what comes next after Ohio State. Playing for such a prestigious program, he has to grow accustomed to seeing his teammates take the leap to the pros. Along with the 14 teammates who had their names called last spring, he's sure to see another host of Buckeyes go on to the NFL after this upcoming NCAA season.
Jeremiah Smith expects multiple Buckeyes to go first-round in the 2026 NFL Draft
The Buckeyes have a lot of talented players who are expected to cement themselves as high-caliber NFL prospects this season. Safety Caleb Downs is a surefire first-rounder who's even in contention to be the first name called. He's not the only one from Ohio State who could get drafted on day one, though.
Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has two years of eligibility remaining, but could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft if he puts together a great redshirt-junior season. Jeremiah Smith certainly expects him to:
"He had to wait his turn, but this year he’s gonna turn it up a notch and y'all are gonna see a monster. I seen it in high school. He could be a first-round draft pick."
Jackson Jr. hasn't seen the field much in his first three seasons for Ohio State. This year, though, he's viewed as the top pass rusher for Matt Patricia's new defense. If he can establish himself as a first-round talent this season, the Buckeyes D will be in great shape.