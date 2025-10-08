Breaking down Ohio State's new-look running back committee
The Buckeyes’ passing attack has been one of the most sensational in the country, but their running game has been explosive, with a three-headed committee.
Freshman Bo Jackson, sophomore James Peoples, and redshirt senior CJ Donaldson have all found their home within the Buckeyes’ backfield, each adding their own element to the offense.
Despite being 15th in the Big Ten for rushing attempts per game with 33.4, Ohio State averages 171.6 yards on the ground, good enough for ninth in the conference.
Efficiency has been the key.
The foundation of the play-action that has created so many explosive plays already, such as Carnell Tate’s 44-yard touchdown against Minnesota, could not have happened without the pounding of the rock that set it all up.
Bo Jackson
For a player who did not see a single touch against Texas during the first game of the season, Jackson has made a strong impression on the coaching staff, leading the team in carries with 48.
Those touches have translated into 360 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.
His back-to-back 100-yard performances marked the first time in Ohio State history that a freshman running back in their first two games ran for 100 yards.
Although those two performances were against Grambling State and Ohio, he still had 80 yards at Washington and 63 against Minnesota, averaging over four yards per carry in both games.
Jackson will look to be the most explosive option in Ohio State’s backfield and still has plenty of time to improve as a freshman.
CJ Donaldson
The former West Virginia Mountaineer has fit in seamlessly in offensive coordinator Brian Hartline’s system.
The former tight end ranks second in carries for the Buckeyes with 45, rushing for 193 yards. Donaldson currently has the fewest yards per carry at 4.3.
Donaldson has embraced the power-running, goal-line back thumper role for Ohio State in his final season, pounding in four rushing touchdowns and adding a goal-line flat-route touchdown against Washington.
What he lacks in speed he certainly makes up for with his powerful plays when the team needs that extra yard.
James Peoples
Peoples was the running back that had the most hype heading into the season but has lost his “1A” tag. By no means does this mean that the sophomore runner has been bad, but with a similar skill set to Jackson, carries have been difficult to come by.
His 35 carries rank third on the team with 195 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He has yet to see the end zone this year.
Efficiency has not been the issue for Peoples, but a crowded backfield certainly has been.
With still plenty of football left to play, the backfield will continue to shape up into what head coach Ryan Day will want it to be to gear up for another national championship run.
The trio will face No. 17 Illinois on Saturday, a defensive unit that allows the sixth-most rushing yards in the Big Ten.